What Causes The White Powdery Residue On New Car Parts?

Finding an area of your vehicle that's discolored or doesn't look right can be a scary experience. However, if you take a look at your engine bay and see a powdery, white residue along some of your rubber pieces, it's not as much of an issue as you may initially believe. The white residue that rises from the rubber pieces in your vehicle is called rubber bloom, and it's entirely natural. You may also find rubber bloom on your tires, rubber seals, or even on rubber materials inside your vehicle.

Rubber bloom occurs due to the lubricant that is added to the rubber to help mitigate friction. One type of lubricant that companies use is silicone oil. However, using silicone oil in rubber compounds causes issues as the oil is incompatible with rubber. This incompatibility causes the oil to rise to the surface of the rubber, showing as a white residue.

There are other materials that are used in rubber that can show as rubber bloom besides just silicone oil. Sulfur and peroxide have been used to help cure rubber, which is when raw rubber is transformed into durable and elastic rubber. If the sulfur or peroxide are not sufficiently used up during the curing effort, a white rubber bloom can appear.

