Why The Military's Black Knight Transformer (A Flying Jeep) Never Took Off

If you've ever been off-roading in a Jeep, you know the perils of running across a particularly steep grade or body of water you cannot cross. This problem is something Advanced Tactics attempted to solve for the U.S. Army via the development of the Black Knight Transformer, which isn't a new toy from Hasbro — it's a flying jeep. At least it would have been. The Black Knight combines the roadworthiness of a tactical ground vehicle with the versatility of a helicopter, and while it could fly, it never got off the ground in terms of full-scale development.

Essentially, the Black Knight is a vertical and/or short take-off and landing (V/STOL) hybrid aircraft that's primarily meant for use on the ground. This is different from helicopters and other V/STOL aircraft because they primarily operate in the air. The Black Knight was idealized as a more robust means of traversing terrain with a highly modular payload capable of being configured for numerous mission types. It began development in 2010, and by 2012, a prototype was created as a proof of concept that functioned as desired.

The Black Knight's versatility was planned for use as a piloted or pilotless drone capable of driving to or landing in a target location to pick up casualties and take them to safety for treatment. While the prototype worked and indicated it could potentially be used in military operations and training, it was limited by range, weight, carrying capacity, and new technologies that ultimately rendered the design undesirable to the Army. Still, Advanced Tactics continues to develop the technology, but it doesn't appear as if the U.S. military will be a customer.

