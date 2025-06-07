Can You Run MacOS On A Windows PC? (And Why Would You Want To?)

With a market share of over 70%, Windows remains the most popular desktop operating system in use worldwide. A big reason for Windows' dominance in the industry is thanks to its wide compatibility across various kinds of hardware — and the fact that you can just purchase a license from Microsoft and install the OS on any computer.

Contrast this with macOS, and the story is entirely different. Officially, you can only experience macOS on devices that Apple manufactures and sells — products like MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac minis. While this hurts its adoptability, this is how Macs manage to run so smoothly and efficiently, even with less RAM. Other reasons to switch to a MacBook include portability, longevity, and a battery that you can trust will power your machine all day. This is, of course, plagued with the comparatively higher costs associated with all of Apple's products.

This stirs up the question: can you not just install a fresh copy of macOS on your existing computer or laptop? The answer is, unfortunately, not as resounding a yes as some may have hoped for. You may have heard of Hackintosh, a term that's used to describe non-Apple hardware that's tuned to run macOS. Although accomplishing this is technically possible, it is not as straightforward and requires advanced knowledge about PC hardware and software tinkering.

