Can You Run MacOS On A Windows PC? (And Why Would You Want To?)
With a market share of over 70%, Windows remains the most popular desktop operating system in use worldwide. A big reason for Windows' dominance in the industry is thanks to its wide compatibility across various kinds of hardware — and the fact that you can just purchase a license from Microsoft and install the OS on any computer.
Contrast this with macOS, and the story is entirely different. Officially, you can only experience macOS on devices that Apple manufactures and sells — products like MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac minis. While this hurts its adoptability, this is how Macs manage to run so smoothly and efficiently, even with less RAM. Other reasons to switch to a MacBook include portability, longevity, and a battery that you can trust will power your machine all day. This is, of course, plagued with the comparatively higher costs associated with all of Apple's products.
This stirs up the question: can you not just install a fresh copy of macOS on your existing computer or laptop? The answer is, unfortunately, not as resounding a yes as some may have hoped for. You may have heard of Hackintosh, a term that's used to describe non-Apple hardware that's tuned to run macOS. Although accomplishing this is technically possible, it is not as straightforward and requires advanced knowledge about PC hardware and software tinkering.
Building a Hackintosh is not simple
MacOS is engineered to run on the hardware that Apple makes, which is not a lot of variety. The core idea behind building a Hackintosh is to put together very specific pairings of CPUs, graphics cards, and motherboards — parts similar to the ones found in older Mac computers. Even if you manage to build a computer with compatibility in mind, the actual installation process isn't all that easy either.
In order to create a bootable USB to install macOS, you would need access to a Mac computer. There are tools available that help during the process, but it's highly unlikely that things will be smooth sailing post-installation. Given the nature of custom-built PCs that use an assortment of components from different manufacturers, you might be glued to the screen trying to fix driver issues for a while.
The Hackintosh website is the go-to place if you're serious about running macOS on custom hardware. It contains detailed instructions and links to hardware options that are compatible. Making matters even trickier is that newer versions of macOS are optimized for Apple's in-house silicon. Current generation Macs use the Apple M4 chip, which is built on top of the ARM architecture, unlike the Intel x86 architecture that Hackintosh builds are based on. This makes the subject of future software upgrades highly unpredictable, even if you manage to get core functionality like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth working now for your custom hardware.
So, why go through the hassle?
For someone who's not as tech-savvy and wants a tried and tested solution, going with a Hackintosh setup is not the best idea. There's constant maintenance that's required with a considerable level of knowledge about PC components and drivers, which defeats the purpose of installing macOS if it's being done with the idea of stability and efficiency in mind. If those are the aspects that attract you towards macOS, it's worth considering a used MacBook.
There are still use cases where someone might not mind jumping through hoops to install macOS on a Windows computer. Developers who build iOS and macOS apps, for instance, need exclusive tools that are found in Apple's working environment. MacOS is also inarguably more streamlined than Windows 11. Not only do you get consistency in the UI, but handy services like Spotlight work more reliably than their Windows counterparts.
A Hackintosh, when set up the right way, will undoubtedly be a considerably cheaper alternative to buying a similarly specced machine straight from Apple. You also get the freedom to potentially dual-boot Windows and enjoy a much better gaming experience that way. Things like more USB ports, beefier graphics performance, and more aggressive cooling are all carried over, too. However, if all you're looking for is a reliable and less buggy experience on your computer, there are ways to make Windows 11 run faster — and this route will be a lot easier than building a Hackintosh.