Here's What Those Little Triangles On Your Honda Windshield Are For

If you're an eagle-eyed Honda driver, or a frequent bored passenger of one, you might have noticed tiny triangles around the little black dots on your car's windshield. They aren't just a weird design feature of Honda cars: those triangles might have even helped to keep you safe, particularly while the car is turning or when navigating tight spots.

Hondas tend to have two super small triangles on the left and right side of the windscreen, towards the upper third of the glass. They're placed just above a driver's typical line of sight to help subconsciously guide their gaze to stay even and level while driving. It borrows ideas from cognitive psychology to help drivers stop their eyes from drifting up or down unnecessarily, and to encourage side-to-side scanning instead, allowing for more precision while driving.

Honda started rolling out this nifty car safety feature in 2010 after conducting research to test the triangles out in practice. Their research suggested that better drivers held a flatter gaze and scanned roads horizontally while driving. Less proficient drivers, on the other hand, largely behaved in the opposite way by scanning too much in multiple directions, leading to them becoming distracted. Installing the triangles on test drives seemed to help manage this problem by subconsciously guiding drivers' gazes back towards the desired areas of the road, while also making them more aware of the size and width of their car.

