Why Was Intel Optane Discontinued, And Can You Still Use It?

When Intel introduced its Optane memory solution, it was deemed the future of computing. "For the first time ever, we'll be able to equip computers with memory that's faster than NAND and more dense than DRAM, and nonvolatile," the company said. Unfortunately, the product's consumer market innings lasted merely half a decade before Intel pulled the plug on the whole endeavor. But, Intel is no stranger to killing products, both symbolic and strategic.

The cancellation of its highly ambitious AI chip project was also accompanied by the exit of company veteran and CEO, Pat Gelsinger, earlier this year. The same year, Intel put the NUC mini PC platform on cold ice. Intel even put an Atom chip inside an Android Wear smartwatch made by TAG Heuer, and then quietly abandoned those wearable ambitions. The list of dead and discontinued products at Intel is quite long, and nearly in the same league as the famed Google Graveyard.

With the Optane memory solution, the writing had been on the wall, at least from the market analysts' perspective. To the last day, Intel was adamant that Optane was a tech stack ahead of its time, but it couldn't evolve into a profitable business for the company. How much was the hit? Intel lost billions each year on the Optane business, and eventually had to write off assets worth over half a billion dollars when it announced its death.

