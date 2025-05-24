Can You Upgrade Your Mac's RAM At Home? Here's What You Need To Know

One of the things to know before buying a MacBook or any other Mac product is that upgrades are next to impossible. Generally, for the more recent releases, you can no longer upgrade your Mac's RAM at home since it's either soldered onto the board or integrated into the M chip. There are still some Mac models that allow you to change the RAM sticks yourself, though.

For instance, all the 13-inch MacBooks from 2006 to 2010 come with RAM slots you can access from the bottom of the laptop. For the MacBook Pros, the only models you can upgrade are older releases, starting with the very first 15-inch MacBook Pro from early 2008 up to the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro from mid-2012. Unfortunately, no MacBook Air has user-upgradable RAM. When this laptop was first introduced in mid-2009, it was already shipped with no user-accessible RAM slots.

If you have an iMac, you'll be glad to know that most models have upgradeable RAM. The only variants which you can't do a RAM upgrade yourself are those with M chips (iMac 24-inch from 2023 to 2024) and the 21.5-inch models from late 2012 to 2019. Meanwhile, Mac Mini computers from 2010 to 2012 are designed to support user-performed RAM upgrades. For the Mac Pro, you can only upgrade the RAM of the variants from 2006 to 2019 (both base and rack models).

If you're unsure which Mac model you have, you can quickly check whether your computer's RAM is upgradeable via the System Information. Here's what need to do:

Click on the Apple menu at the top. Hold the Option key on your keyboard. From the menu, select System Information. Go to Memory on the left side panel. Find the value next to Upgradeable Memory under Memory Slots.

If it says "No" or there's no Memory Slots section shown, that means you can't upgrade the RAM on your Mac at home.