Volkswagen Atlas Vs. Toyota Highlander: Which Is Bigger? (And Other Differences, Explained)

Size matters when hauling kids and gear. The Volkswagen Atlas and the Toyota Highlander are a pair of midsize crossovers in a highly competitive segment. The Atlas joined VW's U.S. lineup in 2018 and received a refresh of the first generation last year. Meanwhile, the Highlander has been a Toyota mainstay since 2001, with the current (fourth) generation launching for 2020. While the Atlas and Highlander have much in common, like being three-row SUVs with turbocharged four-cylinder engines, key differences separate the two.

Comparing both vehicles from the 2025 model year, the contrasts start with size. Outside, the Atlas is 200.7 inches long and 78.3 inches wide, compared to the Highlander's 194.9-inch length and 76.0-inch width. At the same time, the VW stretches 117.3 inches between the axles, while the Highlander has a shorter wheelbase of 112.2 inches.

The Atlas's also features a more sizable interior. From a cargo perspective, it can swallow up to 96.6 cubic feet behind the first row, which tops the Highlander's capacity of 84.3 cubic feet. With all seats in use, the Atlas still comes out ahead, with 20.6 cubic feet behind the third row, compared to 16.0 cubic feet for the Highlander. Yet, size doesn't always favor the Volkswagen, as the Highlander has slightly better front (42.0 inches) and second-row (38.7 inches) legroom, edging out the Atlas by less than an inch in both measurements. However, the Atlas' 33.7 inches of third-row legroom is substantially more than the 28.0 inches in the Highlander.

