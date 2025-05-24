What's The Towing Capacity Of The Porsche Cayenne & Can It Pull A Boat?

Under the hood, the Cayenne lineup offers a wide range of engines, all capable of supporting that 7,716-pounds towing max, excluding the aforementioned Turbo E-Hybrid. The base model comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that produces 348 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. The E-Hybrid and S E-Hybrid trims add hybrid power to the base V6 engine for a combined output of 463 hp and 479 lb-ft in the E-Hybrid and 512 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque in the S E-Hybrid. Step into the Cayenne S and GTS, and you'll find a twin-turbo V8 generating 468/493 hp and 442/486 lb-ft, respectively.

It's not just the Cayenne's raw strength that makes it especially suitable for towing but also Porsche's renowned German engineering. Underneath the body of the German SUV is a stiff chassis, available adaptive air suspension, and Porsche's active suspension and chassis management system to help stabilize under heavy loads. Combine this with other features such as Porsche's Traction Management AWD system, surround view cameras with active parking support, and underbody protection, and your Cayenne is ready to tow.

The Porsche Cayenne's interior has been designed with long-distance comfort in mind, meaning drivers won't just have the power to pull. They'll have a smooth, refined ride while doing it. For buyers who want sports-car DNA without sacrificing weekend practicality, the Cayenne hits a rare sweet spot — if you can afford the premium price tag.

