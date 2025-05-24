What Is A Turbo Roundabout And How Do You Safely Navigate One?

Though they are not yet common in the United States, turbo roundabouts have been quietly changing intersections all around Europe since the late 1990s. Designed to lower collisions and confusion by a mix of smart geometry and enforced lane discipline, turbo roundabouts developed in the Netherlands as a safer and more efficient alternative to conventional multilane roundabouts.

Although its design is far more rigid, a turbo roundabout may at first seem like a conventional traffic circle. Rather than letting drivers switch lanes inside the roundabout itself, a common cause of collisions in multilane circles, turbo roundabouts have raised curbs and physical lane divisions to direct vehicles along predetermined paths. This unusual design aims to remove side-impact and rear-end collisions as well as weaving.

Turboroundabout.com claims that compared to conventional roundabouts, turbo roundabouts can lower major collisions by up to 72%. As urban designers seek to balance speed, safety, and space efficiency, these creative intersections could play a part in the future of American road design as interest grows in traffic flow, road safety, and roads without traffic lights.

