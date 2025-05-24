Is Ferrari Really Bringing Back The Manual Transmission?

The experience of driving a Ferrari is nothing short of thrilling, with classic models famed for the level of engagement and feel they afford to those privileged enough to drive them. Opening the door and seeing a gleaming gated manual shifter became a common theme among many Italian manufacturers for decades, with some of the most famous examples of their supercars featuring a third pedal. Ferrari committed to this image and driving experience since the company's inception, a testament to their heritage rooted in motorsports and handmade, bespoke automobiles. A modern Ferrari reinterprets these classic experiences for the contemporary driver in all but one crucial department – Ferrari stopped building cars with manual transmissions in 2012. Nowadays, all Ferrari models sport a variety of dual-clutch transmissions. But that may change soon.

Recent reports from Australian publication Carsales suggest that the higher-ups at Ferrari may resurrect the third pedal, but nothing's definitively on the table thus far. Further, if they do decide to equip a car with a manual, it'd likely be a limited-production or one-off special-edition model like the "Icona" series, according to the rumor mill.

Given that a majority of Ferrari's clients almost certainly have a vested interest in cars, this could well be a case of "money talks," where people demonstrate a demand for a product, which then leads to its introduction. We've seen this sort of thing throughout automotive history, where customer backlash radically alters a major brand's course, or sparks a company to resurrect a dead product. Let's explore and see this might be the case for Ferrari as well.

