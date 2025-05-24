What's The Oil Capacity Of A 6.6 Duramax Diesel? (And Which Type You Should Use)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Oil changes are an essential part of car care. Changing the oil yourself is the next level in this care, and it's a good reason to put yourself under the vehicle once in a while to at least visually check what's happening underneath. This especially holds true when the vehicle in question is a full-size Chevrolet or GMC with a 6.6-liter Duramax engine, as it can haul serious loads or go off-road. Thus, keeping tabs on the underside is a simple insurance policy for several problems.

If you haven't changed a vehicle's oil before, don't worry. It's not difficult, especially after you have done it once or twice. There are many videos on YouTube that show how it's done. You'll need the right motor oil and oil filter, and a drain pan to catch the old oil. The drain pan needs to be pretty big if you're changing oil on a Duramax — all 6.6-liter Duramax series engines take 10 quarts of oil! You'll also need to change the oil filter. You can get the ACDelco PF2232 Engine Oil Filter for Duramax engines from 2001 to 2019, or the ACDelco PF26F Durapack Engine Oil Filter for engines made after 2019.