What Is The Smallest Toyota Crossover & Why Can't You Buy It In The US?

Toyota crossover SUVs have proven hugely successful since the original RAV4 kicked off the unibody style for the Japanese automaker when it arrived in the United States for the first time in 1996. It was an instant success, posting strong sales of 56,709 units in its first year on the market. Five generations later and the RAV4 is America's most popular SUV, with a total of 475,193 units being sold in 2024 alone.

Following an overwhelmingly positive reception for the RAV4, Toyota decided to introduce more crossover SUVs in the U.S. The Highlander was the first follow-up model. A host of others came after, including the Venza, Corolla Cross, Crown Sport, and Grand Highlander, which already has a reputation for being one of the most fuel-efficient three-row SUVs. But despite finding success, not all Toyota crossover SUVs made it over to the U.S., and that list includes the smallest model, the Toyota Raize.

Introduced in November 2019, the Toyota Raize is actually a rebadged version of the Daihatsu Rocky. It is produced by Toyota's subsidiary Daihatsu and sold in many foreign markets, including Japan, Australia, Mexico, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia. It doesn't appear that the Japanese automaker has made any official comments on why consumers can't buy the Toyota Raize in the U.S., but perhaps it's connected to the fact that compact and subcompact cars don't sell well Stateside. It's no secret that Americans favor larger cars, so it's possible that Toyota thought the Raize might not align very well with the tastes and lifestyle of the average American driver.

