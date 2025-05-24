What MPG Does A Ford Mustang EcoBoost Get? Here's What Drivers Are Saying
As governments continue to steer the car industry onto a fuel-efficient path in the name of saving the environment from greenhouse gases, downsizing has become central to most carmakers' business strategy. The trend involves building smaller engines to lower fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions in order to meet emissions regulations, and then attaching direct injection and a forced induction system such as a turbocharger to the engines to compensate for the output lost due to the cylinder reduction.
Ford hopped on the bandwagon back in 2009 when it debuted its EcoBoost engines with the promise of high performance and fuel economy. The EcoBoost 2.3-liter GDI, which powers not just the Ford Mustang EcoBoost but also the Ford Explorer, Ford Ranger, Ford Bronco, and others, joined the range six years later in 2015. Based on the current seventh-generation Ford Mustang EcoBoost EPA estimates, the 315-horsepower, twin-scroll turbo-four, aided by the accompanying 10-speed automatic transmission, returns 22 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined.
While decent, it's no secret that real-world efficiency figures rarely mirror quoted fuel consumption from manufacturers or the EPA. And, although everybody's typical usage of a car is different even in real-world scenarios, genuine real-world data from actual drivers often gives a better reflection of reality than official estimates. And so to help owners and buyers see how many miles per gallon the Ford Mustang EcoBoost gets, we've scoured the internet to find what other drivers are reporting.
Ford Mustang EcoBoost real-world mpg figures
Many reviews from drivers suggest that the Ford Mustang EcoBoost's real-world mpg is slightly less than the official figure that the EPA quotes. In SlashGear's review of the 2025 EcoBoost Mustang, the muscle car averaged real-world mpg in the low twenties. Other drivers achieved near these figures too. One Reddit user, @RazorUni2020, mentioned that they recorded 23-24 mpg in combined city-highway driving conditions.
But as with any car, the Mustang EcoBoost tends to return the best fuel economy when driven mostly on the highway than in the city, where frequent stop-and-go traffic leads to increased fuel consumption. Reddit user and original poster of the very same Reddit thread referenced above, @gmlifer, said that their seventh-generation Mustang EcoBoost gets around 29 mpg mostly driving on highways.
Conversely, driver reports indicate that your combined city-highway fuel economy may be worse if you drive primarily in the city. This was the case for yet another Reddit user, @Dizzy-Bother-2209, who reported achieving a combined 17.5 mpg with 90% of their driving occurring in the city. The figure may not be much, but the Mustang EcoBoost remains a popular choice among US buyers who want a fairly efficient muscle car with reasonable power at a very attractive price, with the Mustang EcoBoost Fastback starting from $31,920.
The Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback costs from $37,545, while the Mustang EcoBoost Convertible begins at $40,120 for the standard model and $43,045 for the Mustang EcoBoost Premium Convertible. In addition to the base MSRP of the vehicle, buyers will need to pay a $695 acquisition fee as well as a $1,595 destination charge.