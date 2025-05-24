What MPG Does A Ford Mustang EcoBoost Get? Here's What Drivers Are Saying

As governments continue to steer the car industry onto a fuel-efficient path in the name of saving the environment from greenhouse gases, downsizing has become central to most carmakers' business strategy. The trend involves building smaller engines to lower fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions in order to meet emissions regulations, and then attaching direct injection and a forced induction system such as a turbocharger to the engines to compensate for the output lost due to the cylinder reduction.

Ford hopped on the bandwagon back in 2009 when it debuted its EcoBoost engines with the promise of high performance and fuel economy. The EcoBoost 2.3-liter GDI, which powers not just the Ford Mustang EcoBoost but also the Ford Explorer, Ford Ranger, Ford Bronco, and others, joined the range six years later in 2015. Based on the current seventh-generation Ford Mustang EcoBoost EPA estimates, the 315-horsepower, twin-scroll turbo-four, aided by the accompanying 10-speed automatic transmission, returns 22 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 26 mpg combined.

While decent, it's no secret that real-world efficiency figures rarely mirror quoted fuel consumption from manufacturers or the EPA. And, although everybody's typical usage of a car is different even in real-world scenarios, genuine real-world data from actual drivers often gives a better reflection of reality than official estimates. And so to help owners and buyers see how many miles per gallon the Ford Mustang EcoBoost gets, we've scoured the internet to find what other drivers are reporting.

