What Happens To Passenger Jets After They're Retired From Airline Service?

Commercial aircraft can't fly forever — they usually retire after 20 to 30 years of flying (although there are some old aircraft still in service). Over the past 36 years, more than 15,000 commercial aircraft have been retired, with approximately 700 to 900 retiring each year. But where do all these planes go? Is there really a graveyard with thousands of decommissioned planes?

Advertisement

With commercial airplanes costing tens to hundreds of millions of dollars, planes can't be simply dumped somewhere and forgotten. Instead, retired planes are either sold to a new owner, stored for future use, or scrapped for parts. This stage in a plane's life is often referred to as "aircraft transition," and there are a handful of companies that specialize in this period. For example, European company TARMAC Aerosave can store retired planes, prepare them for an airline switch, and recycle and sell parts of planes that won't see the skies again. There are airplane boneyards like these all over the world, often located in the desert or at larger airports.