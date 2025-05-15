Why Some US Airlines Prefer To Fly Older, Used Planes To New Models

American commercial aviation is a vibrant industry, with a good mix of legacy carriers like United and Delta, and budget carriers like Spirit and Frontier. Old and used planes, which are surprisingly usable even after heavy usage, make a huge chunk of the fleets for various carriers. While you may think budget carriers would primarily be the ones flying older planes to cut costs, it is actually the other way around in many cases.

Advertisement

United currently holds the oldest airplane fleet in the U.S. with a median age of 19.4 years. Around 49 percent of United's fleet is over 20 years old, while only 19 percent of it is 5 years or younger. Sun Country Airlines and Allegiant are next on the list with a median fleet age of 18.1 and 17.6 years, respectively. In contrast, budget airlines like Breeze, Frontier, and Spirit have some of the youngest airplane fleets in the U.S. While United's fleet is eligible to vote and hold a driver's license averaging 19 years in human terms, Breeze's fleet is still a toddler with a median age of just 2.1 years.

So, why do some airlines prefer flying old airplanes, despite their downsides while the budget airlines, typically associated with extreme cost-cutting measures, fly the latest jets? The answer lies in how frequently airlines plan to fly their planes. Budget airlines operate their planes far more frequently, meaning the improved fuel efficiency and lower maintenance costs for newer jets quickly add up.

Advertisement