Yes, Ford Sells An EcoBoost Crate Engine - Here's How Much Power It Can Make

Ford currently offers a single option for an EcoBoost crate engine, the 310 horsepower 2.3-liter four-cylinder, priced at $5,765. Ford has offered the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in several models over the years with various power ratings. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost crate engine from Ford Performance is based on the version installed in the 2018 Mustang, like the one pictured above.

Advertisement

Along with its 310 horsepower at 5,500 RPM, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost crate engine produces 350 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 RPM when supplied with 93 octane gasoline. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is designed for vehicles using rear-wheel drive configurations and features direct fuel injection, twin independent variable cam timing (Ti-VCT), and a twin-scroll turbocharger to boost power output and efficiency. According to Ford Component Sales, the complete engine weighs just 311 pounds thanks to lightweight components like the aluminum engine block and cylinder head.

The EcoBoost four banger debuted in the 2015 Ford Mustang, based largely on the existing 2.0-liter EcoBoost, which was updated the same year. While the two engines share a similar architecture and turbocharger, the 2.3 EcoBoost boasts improvements such as a forged steel crankshaft with longer stroke, shorter connecting rods, and larger-diameter exhaust valves.

Advertisement