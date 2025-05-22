Yes, Ford Sells An EcoBoost Crate Engine - Here's How Much Power It Can Make
Ford currently offers a single option for an EcoBoost crate engine, the 310 horsepower 2.3-liter four-cylinder, priced at $5,765. Ford has offered the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in several models over the years with various power ratings. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost crate engine from Ford Performance is based on the version installed in the 2018 Mustang, like the one pictured above.
Along with its 310 horsepower at 5,500 RPM, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost crate engine produces 350 lb-ft of torque at 3,000 RPM when supplied with 93 octane gasoline. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is designed for vehicles using rear-wheel drive configurations and features direct fuel injection, twin independent variable cam timing (Ti-VCT), and a twin-scroll turbocharger to boost power output and efficiency. According to Ford Component Sales, the complete engine weighs just 311 pounds thanks to lightweight components like the aluminum engine block and cylinder head.
The EcoBoost four banger debuted in the 2015 Ford Mustang, based largely on the existing 2.0-liter EcoBoost, which was updated the same year. While the two engines share a similar architecture and turbocharger, the 2.3 EcoBoost boasts improvements such as a forged steel crankshaft with longer stroke, shorter connecting rods, and larger-diameter exhaust valves.
Does Ford still use the 2.3 EcoBoost in production cars?
Fans of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, and those wondering if the crate version is still receiving factory support, will be happy to learn that production 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engines are alive and well. In fact, the four-cylinder EcoBoost in the 2025 Ford Mustang achieves muscle car status with an improved 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, the same as the crate engine.
In addition to Ford's popular Mustang pony car, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost is found under the hood of several other Ford cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks for 2025. Another long-term recipient of the turbocharged EcoBoost four pot is the Ford Explorer. For 2025, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost found in some Explorers boasts 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque.
The 2025 Ford Focus also uses this engine, however, the Focus is in its final year of production, as Ford has confirmed. Oddly, Ford has pulled much of the information about the outgoing Focus from its online catalog. In a 2021 press release, Ford advertised the Focus ST Edition with 276 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque.
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost is also the base engine for the 2025 Ford Ranger XL. It has been detuned, so it offers the least amount of power of any current 2.3 EcoBoost version, it delivers 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. While the 2025 Ford Bronco shares a similar platform, its version of the four-cylinder boasts 300 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque