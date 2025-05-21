What Are The Knuckle Holes In Driving Gloves For?

For many drivers, wearing specific gear doesn't seem a priority. So long as you're dressed for your destination, be that work, a party, or the grocery store, for instance, you're good. It's not like motorcycle riding, where you have to wear a helmet — potentially one from one of the major motorcycle helmet brands on the market — and other protective equipment. However, many drivers do prefer to dress the part while going out for a drive, albeit without such a sense of necessity. For instance, there are numerous drivers who like to wear driving gloves, even if not all of their features are the most obvious.

For example, on many driving gloves, small holes are cut along the knuckles for a purpose that isn't immediately clear. As it turns out, there are knuckle holes on many pairs of driving gloves for two reasons. These holes make it a bit easier to move your hands around, as without them, there would be increased tightness and discomfort along the knuckles. Also, they're needed for ventilation. Driving gloves are often made from leather, a substitute, or other similar, durable materials. Driving around on a warm day, they can get hot and create sweat, so these holes increase breathability for the sake of comfort.

Looking over the most common driving gloves, it becomes clear that there are some other vague design elements. Much like knuckle holes, these aren't around for no reason.

