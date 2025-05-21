What Are The Knuckle Holes In Driving Gloves For?
For many drivers, wearing specific gear doesn't seem a priority. So long as you're dressed for your destination, be that work, a party, or the grocery store, for instance, you're good. It's not like motorcycle riding, where you have to wear a helmet — potentially one from one of the major motorcycle helmet brands on the market — and other protective equipment. However, many drivers do prefer to dress the part while going out for a drive, albeit without such a sense of necessity. For instance, there are numerous drivers who like to wear driving gloves, even if not all of their features are the most obvious.
For example, on many driving gloves, small holes are cut along the knuckles for a purpose that isn't immediately clear. As it turns out, there are knuckle holes on many pairs of driving gloves for two reasons. These holes make it a bit easier to move your hands around, as without them, there would be increased tightness and discomfort along the knuckles. Also, they're needed for ventilation. Driving gloves are often made from leather, a substitute, or other similar, durable materials. Driving around on a warm day, they can get hot and create sweat, so these holes increase breathability for the sake of comfort.
Looking over the most common driving gloves, it becomes clear that there are some other vague design elements. Much like knuckle holes, these aren't around for no reason.
Other notable design elements of driving gloves
Alongside the knuckle holes, there are some other noteworthy design elements to many riding gloves worth going over. In a similar vein, they often feature large holes on the back of the hand that expose much of the hand beneath. This design choice is known as a keyhole back or cut-out back, and operates much like knuckle holes, providing moveability and breathability for the wearer. Below this hole is a strap with a stud fastener to keep it in place. Noticeably, these straps are a specific length without any customization being possible. This is by design, as longer, adjustable straps could get in the way while driving.
Also worth covering is the fashion of the fingers. More specifically, the presence of finger coverings, or lack thereof. Many driving gloves are fingerless, which makes movement easier and, in the modern era, makes phone use possible — something that shouldn't happen while driving, unless you use one of the two gadgets that allow for safe phone use while driving. The compromise with the fingerless style is a lack of protection from the elements, so they're not the best for winter driving. That's where finger-covering driving gloves are superior, offering increased warmth on chilly days. Unfortunately, you will have to remove them to use your phone, and they may impact mobility, though soft leather driving gloves are generally pretty maneuverable.
Evidently, driving gloves are far from a run-of-the-mill set. They offer numerous benefits that could make them a worthwhile buy.
Driving gloves come with several benefits
Regardless of which style options you go with, riding gloves are pretty beneficial for those who spend a lot of time behind the wheel. The most obvious plus is that during the winter months, while you're waiting for the heat to start up, they're a stylish, driving-friendly way of keeping your hands warm. At the same time, they won't cause your hands to become overly sweaty and uncomfortable. As mentioned, the knuckle holes and keyhole back ensure proper ventilation so your hands don't overheat. If you're a convertible driver or live in an overall sunny area, you'll be delighted to know they offer protection from sunlight, too.
As leather handwear, driving gloves are also excellent for keeping a solid grip on your steering wheel. This is a big plus for those who don't have the best grip strength, haven't found a steering wheel cover that delivers the necessary traction, or go without a cover because they haven't tried the super-easy trick to putting a steering wheel cover on. Simultaneously, this added grip from driving gloves isn't detrimental to your steering wheel. In fact, driving gloves are a great way to keep your steering wheel in good shape and free of germs and natural oils from your hands that would otherwise coat it over time.
Be it due to a lack of interest, or the potentially high costs of well over $100 for a higher-end pair, driving gloves may not be a priority for everyone. Still, the benefits and functionality of driving gloves are there, from the knuckle holes to the flexible material to the formed fit.