Why The Folding-Fin Aerial Rocket Used By The F-86D Fighter Jet Carried The 'Mighty Mouse' Nickname

The United States military has a penchant for applying nicknames to its weapon systems, whether they're a massive nuclear bomb like Fat Man or more commonplace like the Jeep or its replacement, the Humvee. One of the smallest pieces of American ordnance to receive a nickname is the Mk 4 Folding Fin Aerial Rocket (FFAR), which earned the Mighty Mouse moniker. If you're unfamiliar with the character, he's a superhero akin to Superman — only he's a mouse (pictured).

Advertisement

The U.S. Air Force started calling its FFAR Mighty Mouse because of its size and power, as it packs a considerable punch. The rocket, designed for both air-to-air and air-to-surface combat, launched from a firing tube or pod mounted on the wings of various aircraft, including the North American F-86D Sabre. As the name implies, the FFAR could fit within the pod with its fins folded in, and once fired, they popped out so the missile could cruise toward its target.

The Sabre could fire the rockets in salvos of six, 12, or 24 at a time. The Mighty Mouse was comparatively smaller than other air-to-air missiles (AAM) of the time, but they were just as lethal. These little rockets contained a small but mighty 7.55-pound warhead capable of bringing enough destruction with a single hit to down an enemy bomber.

Advertisement