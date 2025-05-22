Why This Kenworth Semi Is Known As The World's Most Modified Truck

In the world of automobile customization, people can spend thousands of dollars overhauling their vehicle with all manner of flourishes to make it stand out from anything else on the road. That can include massive exterior overhauls and major under-the-hood upgrades that can transform a vehicle from bumper-to-bumper, with such vehicles regularly being featured on MTV's beloved reality series "Pimp My Ride" during its heyday.

As wildly entertaining as that series frequently was, it did not feature much in the way of customized semi trucks. But these days, some customizers are having a grand time tricking out those highway-hauling behemoths with eye-popping work beyond even the wildest dreams of customization legend George Barris. If ever there were a semi truck that deserved a small-screen closeup via "Pimp My Ride" or the now-defunct "Diesel Brothers," it's the 2000 Kenworth W900 L that was customized by Raul and Roland Mendez at Texas Chrome in San Antonio, Texas.

The highly customized show vehicle has been referred to by some as the most customized semi in the world. In fact, according to Roland Mendez, from front to rear, the incredible truck features about 90% custom work, leaving little of the original Kenworth intact. That was, apparently, just the idea, with Raul noting in a 2019 edition of Ridiculous Rides that the customization was undertaken specifically to put their fellow customizers on notice that "we're the ones to beat."

