What Happened To The Diesel Brothers? The Controversy Behind The Emissions Lawsuit

There's no shortage of reality TV series that focus on skilled mechanics modifying cars, trucks, and SUVs in sometimes outlandish fashion. But fans of Discovery's "Diesel Brothers" would be quick to argue that few of those series are quite as unabashedly entertaining. They might even say the diesel-powered beasts seen on the show are some of the most impressive to grace the airwaves.

If you've never watched the show, "Diesel Brothers" follows David "Heavy D" Sparks and David "Diesel Dave" Kiley as they modify diesel-powered vehicles at their Sparks Motors garage in Salt Lake City. In doing so, they often invest tens of thousands of dollars in each vehicle, fashioning them with all manner of upgrades, including even massive monster-truck-style engines. The transformations can be fascinating to watch, with the series' stars and their gearhead buddies displaying a vast well of knowledge in the course of every project.

Of course, working with diesel power plants presents its own set of issues, in particular when it comes to navigating the tricky waters of emissions regulations. Indeed, even the series' ace cast and crew found themselves ensnared in a controversy a few years back when Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment filed legal papers accusing the Sparks Motors team of some dodgy emissions practices, including the ill-advised "deleting" of diesel power plants in their shop. Here's how that lawsuit shook out.

