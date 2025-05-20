What Is The Martin-Baker Tie Club & What Makes Membership So Exclusive Among Jet Pilots?

While some clubs are free to join, some require membership fees, and others – such as the Martin-Baker Tie Club — require an entirely different initiation ceremony to join.

So, what exactly is this club? Martin-Baker is a manufacturing company that specifically engineers ejection and crashworthy seats, and they have been doing so for almost eight decades now, with 7,789 saved lives as testimony to their success — they clearly know a thing or two about how military jet ejection seats work. The firm has delivered over 90,000 ejection seats, and currently has more than 16,500 in operation — they are world leaders in their field.

The club, is rather more exclusive, and it's much harder (and scarier) to get into. To gain access to their Tie Club, you must have ejected from an aircraft using a Martin-Baker ejection seat in order to save your own life, and then have the incident verified by Martin-Baker themselves.