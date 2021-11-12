Radford Lotus Type 62-2 has a retro-modern interior by Bremont

British automaker Radford has released a few images of the Lotus Type 62-2’s interior. And like the car itself, the cabin is a sight to behold. Radford collaborated with British luxury watchmaker Bremont in creating a retro-modern interior harking back to classic Lotus racing cars. And without mincing words, we like it a lot.

Inside the Radford Lotus Type 62-2 is a meaty three-spoke steering wheel. If you look closer, the spokes are carbon fiber as the rest of the car. You’ll also find a carbon fiber center console housing a shift lever with exposed linkages like in a Pagani Huayra. The analog-inspired dashboard has a pair of Bremont instrument gauges on the passenger side for the clock and stopwatch, essential elements of street-legal racing car.

Despite the throwback vibe, the Lotus Type 62-2 is still a modern car. It has a customizable digital instrument cluster with multiple screen layouts. Radford will even relocate the tachometer in the center of the instrument panel, if you prefer. You’ll also find a pair of small screens on each side of the display to monitor the sides of the vehicle. Yes, the Radford Lotus Type 62-2 has cameras instead of conventional wing mirrors, something we didn’t expect from a vintage homage to the past.

In addition, you won’t find a massive display screen for the infotainment system. Instead, the Lotus Type 62-2 has a nifty smartphone dock with standard wireless charging on the center stack. Of course, the entire cabin is swathed in premium leather and Alcantara with contrasting stitching, and the seats have racing harnesses to hold you and your passenger in place in case your right foot gets frisky.

The Radford Lotus Type 62-2 is available in three variants: Classic, Gold Leaf, and John Player Special. All trim models are equipped with the same Toyota-sourced 3.5-liter supercharged V6 as the modern Lotus Evora and Emira. The Classic has 430 horsepower and a standard six-speed manual transmission (a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic is optional), while the Gold Leaf has 500-horsepower courtesy of updated pistons and camshafts.

However, the top dog is the John Player Special with its 600-horsepower supercharged V6 and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Each trim level will have bespoke exterior livery and specific equipment to improve grip and aerodynamics. Sure, the newest Radford Lotus Type 62-2 may look like a hardcore racing car, but it has a grand-touring interior to keep you comfy (and feeling magnificent) on those long drives.

And yes, Radford is welcoming lucky clients to put their personal spin on almost every aspect of the car. The automaker and coachbuilder is only making 62 units of the Lotus Type 62-2, and production begins near the end of this year (with first deliveries beginning in early 2022). Pricing remains unknown at this point, but a car like this demands a pretty hefty sum.