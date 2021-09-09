Radford Type 62-2 John Player Special has 600 horsepower

Last month we talked a bit about the Radford Type 62-2, which was available in several models. While all the models look essentially the same, they have different finishes and power outputs. Sitting at the top of the heap is the Radford Type 62-2 John Player Special. The car features a rather subdued-looking black and gold livery meant to remind of the iconic racing livery used by Lotus and the John Player F1 team.

The Type 62-2 John Player Special (JPS) version of the car will be limited to only 12 units. It’s the most extreme Type 62-2 available according to F1 racer Jenson Button, who co-owns Radford. Like all other Radford Type 62-2 models, the JPS version is a reimagined modernized version of the Lotus Type 62.

The car is based on an aluminum chassis from Lotus, and in JPS flavor, it has a 600 horsepower 3.5-liter supercharged V6. It’s the most powerful version of the car offered by Radford. With all that extra power under the hood, the JPS version also gets other upgrades to keep the car balanced and performing optimally.

Slowing down is arguably more important than going fast, and to facilitate slowing, the JPS gets AP Monobloc brake calipers with 360mm carbon-ceramic rotors. The car also features carbon composite wheels that are 18-inches in the front and 19-inches in the rear. The carbon composite wheels are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires.

JPS buyers also get a more pronounced front splitter than other models, along with larger intakes and a diffuser that extends further back. Those touches make the car look more extreme and help improve its performance. Radford expects to begin construction of the JPS Type 62-2 before the end of 2021, with deliveries to begin in 2022. Pricing is a mystery.