You Might Want To Think Twice About LS Swapping A Square Body Truck
A great way to breathe new life into a classic truck is by swapping the engine. You can get modern power, better fuel efficiency, and improved reliability, all while keeping that vintage look. But if you have a square body truck and are considering a popular LS engine swap, there are a few things you should know first.
The biggest problem with LS swapping is the cost. A swap using factory exhaust, along with your current front crossmember and rear axle, can range from $1,500 to $2,000. But that won't be enough if you want a complete long block engine built, which will require spending around $4,500. Even with a brand new engine, you may not get the power you want, and a factory-supercharged LS can cost well over $6,000.
Then there's the issue of installation, as the LS and older Chevys only share five mounting points. While there are aftermarket solutions that address this problem, you'll find yourself spending even more money on parts to upgrade your truck.
Other considerations when LS swapping your square body truck
Instead of buying new and spending money on one of the four most powerful GM LS engines, you can save some cash with a used engine and even get the drivetrain from a junkyard. But you'll need to make sure the truck's existing parts, such as the bearings and camshaft, are in good shape first.
You'll also need to consider the engine's oil pan clearance, as factory LS pans sit low to the ground. This is easily solved by switching out the pans. Exhaust manifolds should be considered, too, as there may not be enough room in your truck. Switching to headers may be the best solution, as they may even give you better air flow.
LS engines run hotter than many small-block engines, which means you might need a better cooling system as well. A new in-tank fuel pump may be necessary, as the LS requires a consistent flow, meaning your existing mechanical pump may not be able to keep up. Another important component is the engine's wiring, which can be easily solved with a universal LS swap harness. If you do decide to tackle an LS swap, it's important to know that there are online forums offering advice and support when you need it.