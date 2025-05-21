You Might Want To Think Twice About LS Swapping A Square Body Truck

A great way to breathe new life into a classic truck is by swapping the engine. You can get modern power, better fuel efficiency, and improved reliability, all while keeping that vintage look. But if you have a square body truck and are considering a popular LS engine swap, there are a few things you should know first.

The biggest problem with LS swapping is the cost. A swap using factory exhaust, along with your current front crossmember and rear axle, can range from $1,500 to $2,000. But that won't be enough if you want a complete long block engine built, which will require spending around $4,500. Even with a brand new engine, you may not get the power you want, and a factory-supercharged LS can cost well over $6,000.

Then there's the issue of installation, as the LS and older Chevys only share five mounting points. While there are aftermarket solutions that address this problem, you'll find yourself spending even more money on parts to upgrade your truck.