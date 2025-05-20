Why Some Tires Have A Blue Tint When They're New

White wall and white-lettered tires possess surprising historical significance and continue to be popular among car enthusiasts to this day for their bold aesthetic appeal. If you're a newcomer to this tire variety, however, you may be taken aback by what you see on your new set. Rather than being white as advertised, your tires' letters may possess a noticeable blue streak. While this may seem like a mistake at first, this is a normal aspect of the manufacturing process that is crucial to maintaining the quality of your tires.

Given that these tires are largely valued for their distinct look, keeping the white accents as clean as possible is crucial. This can be a problem during transport and shipping as several tires are stacked and placed in close proximity to one another. As the tires rub against each other, the accents can be scratched or stained by the oils and other protectants that the other tires are coated in.

While these marks won't affect how long your tires last, it will downgrade their appearance by a notable degree. This is where the thin coat of blue film comes in. This is a purposeful final step before shipping out the tires, as it helps preserve the white accents by protecting them from any scuffs or stains that would otherwise ruin the appearance of the product.

