Why Some Tires Have A Blue Tint When They're New
White wall and white-lettered tires possess surprising historical significance and continue to be popular among car enthusiasts to this day for their bold aesthetic appeal. If you're a newcomer to this tire variety, however, you may be taken aback by what you see on your new set. Rather than being white as advertised, your tires' letters may possess a noticeable blue streak. While this may seem like a mistake at first, this is a normal aspect of the manufacturing process that is crucial to maintaining the quality of your tires.
Given that these tires are largely valued for their distinct look, keeping the white accents as clean as possible is crucial. This can be a problem during transport and shipping as several tires are stacked and placed in close proximity to one another. As the tires rub against each other, the accents can be scratched or stained by the oils and other protectants that the other tires are coated in.
While these marks won't affect how long your tires last, it will downgrade their appearance by a notable degree. This is where the thin coat of blue film comes in. This is a purposeful final step before shipping out the tires, as it helps preserve the white accents by protecting them from any scuffs or stains that would otherwise ruin the appearance of the product.
Removing the blue tint from your tires is easy
The importance of blue tint on white wall tires is plain to see, but does that mean your tires will stay blue until the end of time? The answer is of course not, as the blue film is only needed to protect the tires during shipping. Once you get your hands on them, you can remove the coating and enjoy your tires. But given its protective quality, how easy is the tint to take off?
In truth, removing the blue from your new tires is extremely easy. You can naturally allow the tint to come off on its own over time through interaction with the elements and regular tire deep cleaning. But if you want to enjoy the white accents on your tires right away, you can also take off the markings by simply scrubbing it off. This requires some hot water, an appropriate cleaning product, and a scouring pad or hard-bristled brush.
As this film is intended to be somewhat tough, it's important that the water you use is very hot to ensure it can effectively cut through any stubborn residue. An all-purpose cleansing spray or powder may also be helpful in this regard. When scrubbing, add an appropriate amount of pressure, using enough strength to cut through but not too much force that could otherwise damage the lettering.