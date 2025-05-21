What Is A Conversion Package On An SUV?

The sheer range of conversion package options available today lets you outfit your vehicle for your exact lifestyle. But they can be placed into three broad categories: camping kits, off-road utility packages, and luxury upgrades. Camping kits like those from Roadloft, Van Lab, and Goose Gear are great options — and are very popular. These often include a modular bed platform, a basic kitchen setup with a stove and sink, and smart storage systems.

Roadloft's version, for instance, folds into the back of your SUV and offers perks like a comfortable mattress, under-bed storage, and even a slide-out prep surface. That prep area is basically a full-blown kitchen that lets you cook on a stove, wash dishes, and cut fruits. Van Lab has a similar approach, with birch plywood cabinetry and a tailgate-accessible kitchen module. Goose Gear's "Park Series" Sleep & Storage kits are an excellent option, too. The best part is how easy these kits are to set up. You rarely need tools to go from your basic SUV form to the other, and you can return to stock within minutes. They're also designed to be lightweight and typically weigh less than 50 kg.

Off-road conversion packages, meanwhile, tend to focus on the mechanical side. These combine upgrades like reinforced suspensions, skid plates, roof racks, and all-terrain tires for off-roading into a single package. You can also get luxury-focused kits. These prioritize style and comfort, featuring leather interiors, upgraded infotainment, USB ports, and ambient lighting.

