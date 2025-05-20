How Long Can An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Be Stored Away? (And What Happens When It Expires?)

The world's first Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM), the Soviet R-7 Semyorka, was successfully launched on August 21, 1957. The launch wasn't just a pivotal moment in the Cold War, it also changed the nature of warfare itself. Over the years, ICBMs have become faster and more accurate, but they still come with an expiration date.

Advertisement

Take the Minutemen family of missiles, for example. The Minuteman III, a key part of the United States' nuclear deterrent, began development in 1964 and has been in service since 1970. Originally, the Minuteman III had an estimated lifespan of about ten years, but its service life extended well into the 21st century thanks to extensive upgrades. The U.S. is now expected to rely on the Minuteman III through the 2030s.

What does this say about the shelf life, so to speak, of ICBMs? How long can an ICBM be stored away, and what happens when it expires? Here's what you need to know.