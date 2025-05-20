How Many Kenworth W900 Legacy Editions Are Being Made & How Much Will They Cost?

The green future of big rigs is almost here, and as a result of this push for a more efficient future in the world of semi-trucks, the iconic Kenworth W900 is being discontinued. If you've spent any time at all on the roads, the chances are you've spotted one of these legendary semi-trucks in action, as the W900 has been in production since 1963.

Kenworth isn't silently scrapping the W900 nameplate, though. Instead, the brand is taking this as an opportunity to celebrate the model, by launching a limited run of Legacy Editions. In total, Kenworth will be producing 1,000 Legacy Edition models, and thanks to a multitude of exciting customization options, these final-run models should stand out from the crowd, and not all 1,000 will be alike.

While vibrant, retro-themed paint schemes and platinum-piped, Legacy embroidered seats set the W900 Legacy Edition apart from the crowd, it's the unique glovebox badging that will be sure to intrigue keen-eyed truck fans, as each Legacy Edition will wear it's own serialized badge, denoting which of the 1,000 produced it is. Details like this no doubt do not come cheap, but exactly how much does the Kenworth W900 Legacy Edition cost?

