How Many Kenworth W900 Legacy Editions Are Being Made & How Much Will They Cost?
The green future of big rigs is almost here, and as a result of this push for a more efficient future in the world of semi-trucks, the iconic Kenworth W900 is being discontinued. If you've spent any time at all on the roads, the chances are you've spotted one of these legendary semi-trucks in action, as the W900 has been in production since 1963.
Kenworth isn't silently scrapping the W900 nameplate, though. Instead, the brand is taking this as an opportunity to celebrate the model, by launching a limited run of Legacy Editions. In total, Kenworth will be producing 1,000 Legacy Edition models, and thanks to a multitude of exciting customization options, these final-run models should stand out from the crowd, and not all 1,000 will be alike.
While vibrant, retro-themed paint schemes and platinum-piped, Legacy embroidered seats set the W900 Legacy Edition apart from the crowd, it's the unique glovebox badging that will be sure to intrigue keen-eyed truck fans, as each Legacy Edition will wear it's own serialized badge, denoting which of the 1,000 produced it is. Details like this no doubt do not come cheap, but exactly how much does the Kenworth W900 Legacy Edition cost?
Kenworth are keeping their cards close to their chest
The cost of each W900 Legacy Edition, much like the cost of any W900, will depend entirely upon the configuration desired. For example, Legacy Edition buyers will be given the choice of Extended Day Cab, 72-inch Flat-Top, and 86-inch Studio Sleeper configurations, and each variation will carry a different starting price point. From here, buyers can choose from 11 special edition paint schemes, to personalize the Legacy Edition even further.
For anyone interested in securing a Kenworth W900 Legacy Edition, production is set to begin in October of 2025, and continue through into 2026, so there won't be too long to wait. However, while Kenworth has gone into great detail describing what the Legacy Edition includes, and just how customizable it is, pricing for this model is yet to be publicly released.
Kenworth W900 models are typically worth anywhere between $190,000 and $270,000 when new, and so it can be speculated that the Legacy Edition — the ultimate and likely most collectible iteration of this iconic semi — will sit somewhere around, and possibly even north of that higher value. Expectations are that the Legacy Edition will set customers back in excess of $250,000, but for that significant outlay of cash, Kenworth certainly rewards buyers with an impressively well-equipped semi-truck.
Legacy Edition W900 trucks boast a wide array of desirable options
In addition to the retro-themed paint schemes, Kenworth is furnishing Legacy Edition W900 models with a whole host of other awesome touches. Perhaps most notably is the fact all examples will be powered by the capable Cummins X15 diesel, which a lot of semi trucks use. In this application, and this application only, the X15 will be finished in a distinctive hue, dubbed "legacy Cummins beige."
Other features include an immaculately trimmed Diamond VIT interior, with platinum accent piping and stitching, plus vintage Kenworth logos embroidered into both the seats and steering wheel. On the truck's exterior, buyers will find more vintage Kenworth logos, plus both the dashboard and door trims will feature Ravenwood accents.
Furthermore, the truck's external brightwork will be unique to the Legacy Edition also, as the Legacy Edition's exhaust shields will feature both the vintage Kenworth logo, and the "Since 1963" backing plate, although it should be noted that this is an option, and not part of the Legacy Edition's standard equipment.