Are All Subaru WRXs Turbocharged? (And Do They All Require Premium Gas?)

All Subaru WRX models (which stands for World Rally eXperimental) are turbocharged and have been ever since the genesis of this rallying-inspired Subaru model's first generation in 1992. A turbocharger is an exhaust-driven compressor that feeds the engine larger volumes of intake air. When combined with additional fuel, this produces higher power levels than would normally be possible with a naturally aspirated version of the same engine.

Advertisement

Turbocharging of performance cars became popular in the 1980s, thanks to engineering achievements related to turbo boost controls, intercooling development, and improved turbo metallurgy.

Subaru had started with its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system and its flat-four engine, which already had a very low center of gravity. Тhen, it took its Impreza and added a turbocharger to boost the engine's power, thus making the Subaru WRX different from the Impreza.

As a result, the Subaru WRX, along with its higher-powered WRX STI sibling, in itself the basis for Subaru's factory rally cars, became a force to be reckoned with in the World Rally Championship. Subaru went on to win three manufacturer's championships in a row, making it the first Japanese carmaker to ever achieve this feat.

Advertisement