How Lexus' First Ever Recall Cemented Its Name As A Luxury Carmaker

Though we take Lexus for granted now, the late '80s launch of the brand was an extremely ambitious and risky venture for parent company Toyota. With a mission to compete with European luxury brands in the pivotal American market, Toyota invested well over a billion dollars into the launch of Lexus. Most of that cash went into the development of its flagship LS400 sedan. And it was that all-important LS400 that was the subject of Lexus' first recall in December, 1989, months after its dealerships had opened for business.

The LS400's recall was not for a major mechanical problem or in response to a widespread customer complaint. It was actually about a few of different isolated issues that had been reported by dealers and their earliest customers. There were a couple claims of the cruise control not disengaging properly, some reports of some plastic warping around the third brake light, and possible poor battery connections that could cause the battery to deplete prematurely.

Typically, issues like this would be handled by service departments as individual warranty claims. These types of minor teething problems certainly aren't unexpected on a brand-new product. However, rather than being reactive and potentially letting these small problems spiral out of control, Lexus made the bold decision to issue a blanket recall for all 8,000 LS400s that had been sold by that point.

