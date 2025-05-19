How Does The 2025 Lexus RZ Differ From Its RX Model?

Among Lexus's alphabet soup of model names is the RZ, one of the automaker's newest entries, which joined the lineup in 2023. While it shares its first initial with the popular RX and an SUV body style, the Lexus RZ and Lexus RX are very different. Toyota's premium brand has a long history with electrification through hybrid powertrains, but the RZ is the first Lexus EV. Meanwhile, the RX has been a Lexus staple since the 1999 model year, helping lay the groundwork for an onslaught of other premium crossovers.

Although the RZ and RX appear similar at first glance, they represent two very different approaches to luxury driving. One marks Lexus's leap into an all-electric future, while the other relies on Toyota's reputation for smooth-running gas-powered and hybrid engines. Buyers considering these five-seat SUVs will want to look beyond price or styling and focus on the driving experience. It ultimately comes down to whether you want to hit the road behind the wheel of a pioneering EV for the brand or a tried-and-true SUV that's continuously improved over the decades. Looking at the 2025 model year, we'll highlight what separates the Lexus RZ and Lexus RX.