How Does The 2025 Lexus RZ Differ From Its RX Model?
Among Lexus's alphabet soup of model names is the RZ, one of the automaker's newest entries, which joined the lineup in 2023. While it shares its first initial with the popular RX and an SUV body style, the Lexus RZ and Lexus RX are very different. Toyota's premium brand has a long history with electrification through hybrid powertrains, but the RZ is the first Lexus EV. Meanwhile, the RX has been a Lexus staple since the 1999 model year, helping lay the groundwork for an onslaught of other premium crossovers.
Although the RZ and RX appear similar at first glance, they represent two very different approaches to luxury driving. One marks Lexus's leap into an all-electric future, while the other relies on Toyota's reputation for smooth-running gas-powered and hybrid engines. Buyers considering these five-seat SUVs will want to look beyond price or styling and focus on the driving experience. It ultimately comes down to whether you want to hit the road behind the wheel of a pioneering EV for the brand or a tried-and-true SUV that's continuously improved over the decades. Looking at the 2025 model year, we'll highlight what separates the Lexus RZ and Lexus RX.
Lexus RZ vs. RX: the powertrain difference
Unlike a comparison between the Lexus RX and NX, two gas-powered Lexus SUVs of different sizes, a matchup between the midsize RZ and RX begins with their respective drivetrains. Front-wheel-drive (FWD) RZ models use an all-electric setup with a 150 kW front motor producing 201 horsepower and a 72.8 kWh lithium-ion battery. Lexus reports a zero-to-60 mph time of 7.4 seconds and a maximum range of 266 miles on a full charge.
Performance increases for the all-wheel-drive (AWD) RZ 450e thanks to an 80 kW rear motor. Total horsepower climbs to 308 ponies, cutting the 60 mph time to 5.0 seconds. A slightly smaller battery (71.4 kWh) and increased power demands cap the RZ 450e's range at 220 miles, though our first drive of the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e indicated that the maximum range could reach 250 miles in ideal conditions.
Gasoline is the name of the game with the RX, with a conventional turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder serving the RX 350. This engine pushes out 275 horsepower, enabling FWD RX 350s to hit 60 mph in 7.6 seconds (or 7.2 seconds with AWD). The RX 350h switches to a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-banger with hybrid support and all-wheel drive. Although horsepower drops to 246, this RX can perform a zero-to-60 mph dash in 7.4 seconds. Output jumps to 304 horsepower in the RX 450h+, a plug-in hybrid, and the 60 mph time drops to 6.2 seconds. Finally, the RX 500h provides 366 horsepower from its turbo 2.4-liter hybrid powerplant but still falls short of the RZ 450e in acceleration, needing 5.9 seconds for a run to 60 mph.
Lexus RZ vs. RX: comparing size and price
While the RZ and RX share platform DNA with the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), each model uses different platform variants: e-TNGA for the RZ and TNGA (or TNGA-K) for the RX. As such, the RZ and RX have different key dimensions despite similar midsize status. The RZ has an overall length of 189.2 inches compared to 192.5 inches for the RX. The RZ is narrower (74.2 inches) than the RX (75.6 inches) and noticeably shorter (64.4 inches versus 67.3 inches). However, the RZ's smaller exterior doesn't translate into less interior room.
The RZ has more interior room than the RX, with 42.1 inches against 41.1 inches. Rear legroom is virtually tied, with the RZ's 37.5 inches only 0.1 inch more than the RX. Headroom is a toss-up depending on the roof type, with a glass roof-equipped RZ offering about 1 to 1.5 inches more vertical space than an RX with a moonroof. The headroom comparison flips in the RX's favor when solid roofs are involved.
The RZ also has a leg up in pricing, with the cheapest version, the FWD RZ 350e, starting at $43,975 (before destination and applicable rebates). Going for the least expensive FWD RX, the 350, will set a buyer back $50,475. The RZ's six-trim range caps off with the RZ 450e Luxury AWD edition, costing $58,605. Buyers considering a Lexus RX will want to know the lineup covers a dizzying 19 trims, with the RX 500h Black Line Special Edition securing the top spot with a $68,650 price tag.