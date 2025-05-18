Why Are Some People Putting Bags Over Car Mirrors?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've noticed plastic bags on car side mirrors, you might be puzzled by this seemingly odd trend. However, there are some practical (and some not-so-practical) reasons behind it. Firstly, it's a simple, cost-effective method to protect your vehicle's side mirrors from ice and snow so you can avoid the tedious task of scraping your mirrors when you defrost your windshield. Secondly, covering your mirrors can deter birds from perching and leaving a mess. If a bird becomes fixated on its reflection in your mirror, your car can end up covered in bird droppings, and your paintwork could get scratched if things become hostile.
While these are the two main reasons for covering your side mirrors, there are a few other explanations, some of which don't stand up to much scrutiny. Some say covering side mirrors prevents theft as thieves can't use the reflection to see inside your car. This doesn't make a lot of sense, as they could just peer through your side windows instead. It could also be a temporary fix if the mirror gets smashed, and the driver doesn't want glass falling on the road while taking it to the repair shop. However, driving with a broken side mirror is illegal in many states. Another use for bags on side mirrors is to shield them from dust and debris, which could be useful if you park next to a construction site. However, some people go as far as to suggest that bags can shield your mirror from dust and glare while driving. This is clearly a terrible idea that'll impair your visibility. Side mirrors are there for a reason, and you should only cover them when a car is stationary.
You can use purpose-made mirror covers instead of plastic bags
If you want to protect your side mirrors from ice or territorial birds, plastic bags offer a quick fix. However, you might want to consider purchasing products designed for this very purpose instead. These waterproof Frienda covers use a drawstring to hold the cover in place and are available from Amazon for $7.69 for two. OUTDDID sells side mirror covers that include a reflective strip to prevent any passing vehicles or pedestrians from bumping into them in the dark. They're also waterproof and include a drawstring. They cost $8.99 for two.
If merely keeping ice and bird poop off your mirrors isn't enough for you, and you also need to ensure that nobody removes your side mirrors and runs away with them, then you could splash out on a Prokevlock side mirror covers set with anti-theft lock. At $179.99, this is definitely the most expensive option, but they do come with a lock and anti-slash fabric. Theft of prestige car side mirrors is one of several car part theft crimes you should watch out for, along with criminals stealing Toyota Tacoma tailgates and Honda airbags.
A plastic bag won't do much to stop your mirrors from being stolen, unless the mirror thieves are very easily deterred. However, if your goal is simply to keep ice, snow, and debris off your side mirrors, they can get the job done. That said, upgrading to waterproof covers with drawstrings might be a smart move. There's less chance of leakages, and they're quicker to put on and take off, saving you a few precious minutes on hectic mornings.