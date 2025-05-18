Why Are Some People Putting Bags Over Car Mirrors?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've noticed plastic bags on car side mirrors, you might be puzzled by this seemingly odd trend. However, there are some practical (and some not-so-practical) reasons behind it. Firstly, it's a simple, cost-effective method to protect your vehicle's side mirrors from ice and snow so you can avoid the tedious task of scraping your mirrors when you defrost your windshield. Secondly, covering your mirrors can deter birds from perching and leaving a mess. If a bird becomes fixated on its reflection in your mirror, your car can end up covered in bird droppings, and your paintwork could get scratched if things become hostile.

While these are the two main reasons for covering your side mirrors, there are a few other explanations, some of which don't stand up to much scrutiny. Some say covering side mirrors prevents theft as thieves can't use the reflection to see inside your car. This doesn't make a lot of sense, as they could just peer through your side windows instead. It could also be a temporary fix if the mirror gets smashed, and the driver doesn't want glass falling on the road while taking it to the repair shop. However, driving with a broken side mirror is illegal in many states. Another use for bags on side mirrors is to shield them from dust and debris, which could be useful if you park next to a construction site. However, some people go as far as to suggest that bags can shield your mirror from dust and glare while driving. This is clearly a terrible idea that'll impair your visibility. Side mirrors are there for a reason, and you should only cover them when a car is stationary.

