Why Is The North American T-6 Texan Called The 'Pilot Maker?'

Just as no driver ever forgets their first car, pilots can have a real emotional attachment to a given model of aircraft, especially if it was one of the first they flew. This association will be strong for both past and present pilots with the T-6 Texan. This family of planes has many other names (such as the Harvard) but is known to many old hands as the Pilot Maker. The reason for this is simple: It was of crucial importance in teaching many early pilots their craft and a newer version of the aircraft continues to serve in that role.

Ace pilots who've distinguished themselves (whether in combat, other military, or civilian roles) started off as green as anybody else. This just highlights that training has always been vital to military aviators as well as civilian ones, as has a specialized training aircraft in which to do so. In that regard, the Lone Star Flight Museum deems the T-6 Texan "arguably the most important military trainer ever built." It's mind-boggling to think about how many pilots cut their teeth with this model, the demand for which became so high that more than 17,000 of them were manufactured for the use of U.S. forces and their allies around the world. They're user-friendly models in so many ways, like a trusty new rider's motorcycle, from reliability and ease of maintenance to their solid performance.

