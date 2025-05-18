Why Do Some Lawn Mowers Use Hydrostatic Transmission And How Do They Work?

If you don't use a landscaper and choose instead to maintain your own yard, you know that not all lawn mowers are made the same, especially when it comes to major lawn mower brands and how they move. While some mowers are built with traditional systems, others offer a smoother, more responsive ride that can feel almost effortless. The difference comes down to a type of transmission you might not expect to find in your lawn mower.

Hydrostatic transmission is used in some lawn mowers because it makes for a better user experience, thanks to not having to shift gears while mowing. This means you can easily get around any obstacles you may have in your yard, without having to worry about shifting too early, or too late.

The hydrostatic transmission works so smoothly because it uses a hydraulic system that powers the wheels directly from the engine, giving you an advantage in both speed and direction. Not only will you have an easier time using the mower, you also won't have to worry about as much maintenance versus a regular mower, because hydrostatic transmissions don't have as many parts.