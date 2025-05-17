What Is Fracking And How Did It Make Oil More Affordable?

Over the course of millions of years, heat and pressure can transform the organic remains of animals and plants into crude oil. That's why they're called a fossil fuels — the long-dead creatures that we now use to power our homes existed even before the dinosaurs and include unfathomable amounts of plankton and other ancient life. You might picture oil deposits as giant underground lakes, pools of thick black liquid scattered throughout the Earth's crust. However, natural oil reservoirs mostly don't exist in this manner. Instead, crude oil is found in smaller droplets embedded in rock.

When this rock is softer and more porous, like sandstone and limestone, removing oil from them is kind of like squeezing the water out of a soaked sponge. When that rock is harder and more dense, like shale, accessing its oil is closer to squeezing a brick instead of a sponge. Since this is a lot harder to do, energy companies use a process you've likely heard of — hydraulic fracturing, or, fracking — to remove the oil from this impermeable rock.

Fracking involves mining oil and natural gas by pumping massive amounts of a specialized fluid deep into the ground. This fluid, combined with intensive drilling and perforating the earth, creates fractures in the ground. Through these fractures, oil and natural gas that would otherwise remain trapped within the dense rock can then be collected. You won't be able to pour what's pulled from the ground directly into your engine as motor oil, because it needs to be filtered and refined first. Eventually, though, the byproduct will be used exactly the way traditional petroleum pumped from an oil drill will. Because fracking allows energy companies to mine more oil from the ground, basic supply and demand principles mean that oil becomes more affordable.

