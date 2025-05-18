What's The Phoenix Missile And How Did It Change Air Combat Forever?

Since World War I, aviators have found new and impressive ways to dominate the airspace. Initially, this was through dogfighting with large-caliber machine guns. Eventually, with the advent of reliable rocket technology, guns gave way to missiles, and there are many types. The largest missiles, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), are massive, but the smaller ones are nonetheless deadly to other aircraft. Indeed, air-to-air missiles have changed how air combat works.

Gone are the days when pilots had to get in close to their enemies, and there's a variety of options when it comes to firing anti-aircraft missiles (which submarines can do, too). If you've watched a movie and heard a pilot say their callsign before "Fox One" or another number, that's to do with missile types. Fox One is for a missile with a semi-active radar, while Fox Two indicates a heat-seeking missile. Fox Three is a game-changer, referring to a missile with active radar homing. This code was first used in 1974 for the newly arrived Phoenix missile.

The AIM-54 Phoenix was the first such missile, and while there are countermeasures to defend against them, they're considerably more powerful and deadlier than those that fall within Foxes One and Two. When the Phoenix was introduced, it pushed the Soviet Union to create something similar, and the technological arms race has produced a wide variety in the years since. Here's what made the Phoenix missile special and how it changed the way aerial wars are fought.

