Do Pickup Trucks Need To Stop At Weigh Stations? What You Need To Know

Weigh stations, with their unique functionality and tech, play a crucial role in keeping roads and truck drivers safe. By law, commercial truck drivers are required to go through these stations and have their vehicles weighed to ensure they meet mandated weight limits. This is common knowledge for those who driver semi-trucks and similarly large vehicles, but do such regulations apply for pickup trucks?

As a rule of thumb, pickup trucks are not required to pull into weigh stations. Trucks that don't surpass 10,000 pounds in their weight or Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) are typically exempt from this regulation. Most light to medium-duty pickup trucks don't exceed 7,000 pounds and thus don't fit within these parameters, giving them a pass to drive by weigh stations. Additionally, most laws regarding weigh stations only require commercial vehicles to be weighed, meaning most privately-owned pickup trucks, including trucks that have trailer attachments, don't have anything to worry about in this regard.

Of course, this is only a general rule and the reality may be more nuanced than you think. Depending on where you're driving through and the circumstances, your pickup may be required to go through a weigh station. Avoiding these stations can lead to serious legal troubles and potential fines, so it pays to know what rules apply in your area.

