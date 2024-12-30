Do Pickup Trucks With Trailers Need To Stop At Weigh Stations In California?

Traveling between states comes with the nuisance of needing to know local laws and regulations. Among your responsibilities is knowing whether any of them will directly impact you or your progress along the roadways. For example, if you've ever driven through California, chances are you've likely spotted signs for weigh stations scattered along the highways. As a facility of the California Highway Patrol (CHP), these stations are designed to ensure drivers on California roadways are complying with local safety regulations.

Advertisement

According to the CHP's Basic Inspection of Terminals (BIT) program, the concern is ensuring commercial vehicles are being properly maintained to maximize roadway safety. California's BIT program is what ultimately dictates who needs to enter a weigh station for a proper inspection. Since the determining factor for what types of vehicles need to stop is determined primarily by weight, some drivers may be confused as to whether they'll be going against CHP regulations by skipping the weigh station. For example, a pickup truck with a hitched trailer is quite heavy, but will that need to undergo an inspection? There's also the question of whether there's a difference in regulation for full-sized versus mid-sized pickup trucks.

Advertisement

The short answer is most likely not, but there is one factor you'd need to consider as the vehicle's driver.