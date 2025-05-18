Why Do Norwegian F-35's Have A Bump On The Back?

The F-35 is a fifth-generation fighter that is one of the most advanced jet fighters in the world. Bristling with a host of next-generation technologies and designed with a focus on that all-important stealthiness that modern air forces demand. The F-35 is also one of the most exported U.S. jet fighters, with over 1,000 jets in service in numerous air forces. In general, there are three variants of the F-35 available to air forces. These are the F-35A, the F-35B, and — unsurprisingly — the F-35C. For the purposes of this article, the F-35A is the variant of interest. More specifically, the F-35As of the Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF), which could be described as a variant within a variant.

What makes Norwegian F-35s different from those of other countries is the strange bump on the back of the plane. Situated between the fighter's vertical stabilizers, the bump looks like it could house additional sensors or jamming technology. However, the truth is that this unique feature doesn't contain advanced electronics; its sole purpose is to help Norwegian F-35A pilots operate in Norway's often harsh climate. The "bump" is actually a removable pod that contains a drag chute that helps the plane rapidly decelerate on short, slippery runways typical of Arctic environments. Let's have a closer look at the curious case of the Norwegian F-35 bump and the hidden parachute.