What Is TikTok AI Alive & How Do You Use The New Feature?

As aforementioned, the AI Alive feature only works along with the TikTok Story feature. So, to use it, you need to access the Story camera on TikTok and choose the photo from your gallery that you want to convert into a short-form video. Then, all you need to do is tap the AI Alive icon that appears on the right sidebar. Though the feature has a default prompt that says, "Make this photo come alive," you also have the option to personalize the prompt to give a personal touch to the generated video. Once the video is generated, you can then post it as a TikTok Story.

The downside of introducing such features is that some notorious people can use them to generate content that you would definitely not want to see on social media. That's why TikTok will carefully monitor the uploaded photo, the prompt, as well as the generated video before it is shown to the creator. Furthermore, you also have the option to report an AI Alive-generated video if you think it's inappropriate and shouldn't be on TikTok.

TikTok will add an AI-generated label to the generated video so that other people know that it has been generated using AI. Furthermore, all the videos that you'll produce using this feature will come embedded with C2PA metadata. If you aren't aware, it's a technical standard that ensures that even if the content is downloaded and shared on different platforms, people can easily verify its origin and find other information related to it, such as that it has been generated using AI and isn't real.

