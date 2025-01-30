The Weird, Yet Useful Trick That Seems To Turn Off Google AI Search Results

Google has been progressively integrating artificial intelligence into search for years, but this has escalated with the recent advent of generative AI. As of early 2025, features like AI Overviews of Google search results are now available in well over a 100 countries. Instead of being presented with a traditional page of search results, users now receive AI-generated summaries that aggregate information from various sources. According to Google, AI-powered search results work particularly well when you "want to quickly understand information from a range of sources, including information from across the web."

While probably useful in some situations, AI summaries can be rather annoying when their reliability can be questionable, especially when it occupies half the screen space with each search. What good does it even do to scroll through potentially inaccurate AI-generated text when you want to read real perspectives from other human beings, shaped by their lived experiences? No wonder everyone is appending their searches with "reddit" these days.

This would be a non-issue if Google made AI Overviews and similar features optional, but they are on by default with no way to turn them off. However, there is one strange trick that still works.