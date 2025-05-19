These Are The Most Reliable Years For A Used Toyota GR86

Introduced for the 2022 model year, Toyota's second-generation GR86 brought with it much anticipated enhancements in more power, improved handling, and a refined driving experience. The GR86, the successor to the Toyota 86 and the now dissolved Scion FR-S before it, promised to address the main first-generation flaws — that is, a torque-deficient engine and outdated cabin tech. Although almost all would agree the new model delivered on performance and driver involvement, a few early dependability issues have made some buyers cautious.

Advertisement

When looking for a used GR86, knowing which model years provide the best long-term dependability is vital. Early owners of the 2022 model reportedly experienced engine failures, especially under aggressive driving or track use. These concerns drove Toyota to look at oil starvation issues in the FA24 engine, shared with the Subaru BRZ. Many owners have also had trouble-free experiences at the same time, particularly when using manufacturer recommendations and break-in protocols. This breakdown concentrates just on the second-generation GR86, from its 2022 introduction to the most recent models for 2024, as 2025 models have not been around for long enough.