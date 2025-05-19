These Are The Most Reliable Years For A Used Toyota GR86
Introduced for the 2022 model year, Toyota's second-generation GR86 brought with it much anticipated enhancements in more power, improved handling, and a refined driving experience. The GR86, the successor to the Toyota 86 and the now dissolved Scion FR-S before it, promised to address the main first-generation flaws — that is, a torque-deficient engine and outdated cabin tech. Although almost all would agree the new model delivered on performance and driver involvement, a few early dependability issues have made some buyers cautious.
When looking for a used GR86, knowing which model years provide the best long-term dependability is vital. Early owners of the 2022 model reportedly experienced engine failures, especially under aggressive driving or track use. These concerns drove Toyota to look at oil starvation issues in the FA24 engine, shared with the Subaru BRZ. Many owners have also had trouble-free experiences at the same time, particularly when using manufacturer recommendations and break-in protocols. This breakdown concentrates just on the second-generation GR86, from its 2022 introduction to the most recent models for 2024, as 2025 models have not been around for long enough.
2022 GR86: Early engine problems tempering high hopes
With its beefed-up 2.4-liter flat-four engine, which bumped up horsepower and torque figures to 228 and 184, respectively, the 2022 GR86 made a fantastic first impression. It benefited from a needed gain in speed, a modern infotainment system, and more standard safety tech. However, it wasn't long before concerns about reliability surfaced. Reports of rattles in the interior and engine issues began popping up.
The engine issues, and at times failures, typically occurred during or after spirited driving events, including track days — situations the GR86 is ostensibly designed to handle. Reports on CarComplaints and a story from The Drive state that the culprit appeared to be oil starvation under high lateral loads. Toyota started a case-by-case investigation, and some of the impacted cars had engine replacements covered by warranty. But the problem compromised consumer trust in the launch-year strategy.
That said, not every 2022 GR86 is impacted. Many owners have driven tens of thousands of miles without incident, and the issue seems to be rather rare when assessing the data on NHTSA. If you are thinking about a 2022 model, give low mileage, no track history, and a complete service record top priority. Another wise action is a pre-buy check from a dealer or reliable mechanic familiar with the FA24 engine.
2023-2024 GR86: Enhanced Confidence, Same Attitude
Toyota had addressed early engine issues by the time the 2023 GR86 rolled out. Although the mechanical design stayed mostly unaltered, CarComplaints and NHTSA statistics point to far fewer engine-related issues than in the 2022 model year; it's possible that small manufacturing changes or tighter quality control could have quietly fixed the issue.
The 2023 GR86 also introduced new special trims and carried over the same driving dynamics that earned praise from prestigious outlets like Top Gear. Owners continue to praise its balance, affordability, and analog feel — attributes that are increasingly rare in modern sports cars. The 2023 model represents a sweet spot for buyers wanting the second-gen updates with fewer mechanical risks.
As for the 2024 GR86, early indicators are promising. The special-edition Trueno trim adds visual flair and pays tribute to the AE86 legacy, but more importantly, there have been no widespread complaints or pattern failures reported so far. Still, limited time on the road means rulings surrounding reliability for 2024 models are not concrete. The 2023 GR86 looks to be the most dependable choice in the lineup for now, offering the second generation's complete suite of upgrades with enhanced peace of mind.