Why Do ATVs Have Different Sized Tires In The Front?

Most ATVs come from the factory floor with a staggered tire setup. This means that the rear tires are wider and the front tires narrower. Essentially, since the rear wheels aren't involved with turning the vehicle, it's advantageous to make them as wide as possible for the greatest contact between rubber and trail. The more contact a tire has with the ground, the more it can grip and push the ATV through challenging terrain.

The front tires, however, are often a few inches skinnier because it allows for enhanced control when cornering. Narrower tires are more maneuverable and lighter than wider ones. In addition, slender front tires are better covered by the front fenders, which can help shield you from an onslaught of mud flying up in your face as you careen through the backcountry. Lastly, the staggered tire setup offers a certain visual aesthetic and has become an expected look. Just look at some of the coolest-looking Yamaha ATVs ever made; with a few exceptions, most of them feature narrower front tires.