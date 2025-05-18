What's The Oil Capacity Of Ford's 3.5L EcoBoost Engine & What Kind Does It Need?
Changing motor oil yourself is one of the easiest ways to save some money by avoiding a trip to the garage. Not only will buying the oil and filter yourself typically be cheaper than what a garage would bill you for it — as they need to make a profit — but you save on labor costs too. However, it's absolutely crucial that you get the right type and quantity of oil: putting too much (or not enough) oil, or simply using the wrong type and grade of oil, could easily lead to catastrophic and costly engine damage.
Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 has proven troublesome enough to get embroiled in a lawsuit, and so it's especially important for owners to keep on top of maintenance if they have one of these under the hood. After all, skimping on servicing could trigger some of these problems. If you're looking to change the oil for one of these yourself, you should know that the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine takes six quarts of oil, and Ford recommends using 5W-30 synthetic blend oil.
It can be hard to check the 3.5L EcoBoost V6's oil level
Knowing that the EcoBoost V6 engine takes six quarts of oil is a great starting point and vital information. However, changing the oil at home, particularly if it's your first time doing so, can soon have you questioning whether you've used the right amount.
Some F-150 EcoBoost owners have asked for help on forums in the past, as the engine's dipstick looks as if it's past the full mark with six quarts of oil, or less, in the engine. Other users have jumped in to confirm that it should indeed be six quarts, but that checking the oil level on a 3.5L EcoBoost V6-powered F-150 is notoriously tricky.
The general recommendation is to ensure that the F-150 is completely level and that the engine is cold before checking the oil level. This ensures you get an accurate level both before and after changing the oil in any 3.5L EcoBoost V6-powered Ford.
Some owners prefer fully synthetic oil
According to Ford, the best oil to use for the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 is a 5W-30 synthetic blend. The difference between fully synthetic and a synthetic blend is quite simple: a synthetic blend uses both synthetic and conventional base oils, whereas a fully synthetic oil is just that — fully synthetic. The latter can have some benefits; Pennzoil, for example, claims that synthetic oil performs better at both high and low temperatures and has fewer impurities than conventional oils.
For that reason, some owners of EcoBoost V6-powered Ford models prefer switching to a fully synthetic oil. Owners on Reddit have been quite vocal about this, with numerous users claiming to exclusively use synthetic oil, with many opting for Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic 5W-30.
However, not everyone is convinced. One owner claims the factory-recommended synthetic blend is the best, stating they managed to cover 412,000 miles in their EcoBoost-powered F-150 by following the factory guidelines and sticking to a 5W-30 blend. The fact that this owner has achieved more than 400,000 miles using Ford's recommended 5W-30 synthetic blend should fill other owners who follow the same guidance with plenty of confidence.