What's The Oil Capacity Of Ford's 3.5L EcoBoost Engine & What Kind Does It Need?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Changing motor oil yourself is one of the easiest ways to save some money by avoiding a trip to the garage. Not only will buying the oil and filter yourself typically be cheaper than what a garage would bill you for it — as they need to make a profit — but you save on labor costs too. However, it's absolutely crucial that you get the right type and quantity of oil: putting too much (or not enough) oil, or simply using the wrong type and grade of oil, could easily lead to catastrophic and costly engine damage.

Advertisement

Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 has proven troublesome enough to get embroiled in a lawsuit, and so it's especially important for owners to keep on top of maintenance if they have one of these under the hood. After all, skimping on servicing could trigger some of these problems. If you're looking to change the oil for one of these yourself, you should know that the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine takes six quarts of oil, and Ford recommends using 5W-30 synthetic blend oil.