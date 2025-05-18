Does Regenerative Braking Wear Down Brake Pads Or Save Them?

While it may seem like electric and hybrid vehicles are a recent innovation of the 21st century, these technologies have been around for over a century. The first electric car, while extremely rough around the edges, was built in 1832, and the first hybrid was invented in 1901. One curious development in the 1960s from the American Motor Car Company (AMC) was the electric Amitron, the first U.S. vehicle to use regenerative braking, an important technology for EVs.

Today, regenerative braking is available on most electric and hybrid vehicles. According to Top Gear, it can provide an additional 10% to 20% of driving range. However, decreased wear on the brake pads, calipers, and discs is one of the more significant advantages of regenerative brakes. This technology basically converts the vehicle's kinetic energy from engaging the brakes and slowing down into electrical energy.

That extra power is then run back into the car's batteries, offering a slight boost in charge level while driving. Since slowing the wheels activates regen braking, this begs the question: Will towing an EV actually charge it?