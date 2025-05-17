Why The US Military Canceled The M10 Booker Tank

When the U.S. Army fields new equipment, it's a long process of research, development, and testing that doesn't always produce the desired results. This is true of many vehicles and weapon systems throughout the Army's history, and it's a fate now shared by the newly developed M10 Booker, which was turning heads. Development for the M10 began in 2018 with Global Dynamics Land Systems. Then it was named in honor of Private Robert D. Booker and Staff Sergeant Stevon Booker in 2023, the same year it was unveiled.

Unfortunately, the M10 Booker didn't go on to become the U.S. Army's next combat vehicle because on May 2, 2025, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll killed the project. He cited several reasons, including the overall cost of the program and the vehicles, a maintenance contract he didn't support, and the vehicle's weight and overall design. The M10 was just one of many vehicles cut from procurement on that day, though it is the most prominent given the fanfare revolving around its announcement.

The M10 wasn't mired in development hell either — around 80 had already been delivered to various units for testing. This means that there are existing vehicles in the service that are no longer covered by a maintenance contract, nor will the Army be able to utilize them as it intended. It's unknown what will become of the existing M10 units already delivered.

