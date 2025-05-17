The Best Cheap Electric Bike You Can Buy From Amazon (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not so long ago, electric bikes were a novelty for dedicated cycling enthusiasts and folks with fat wallets. The average price for a decent electric bike could easily exceed a thousand dollars. These days, the e-bike scene looks completely different. There's hundreds and hundreds of options available for less than $500 online. But this poses a new problem — how do you choose a good one? No worries. We've read the reviews for you to find the best-bang-for-your-buck e-bike on Amazon.

According to reviews, the best cheap electric bike you can buy from Amazon is the WERHY Y6 500W 14" Mini E-Bike. At the time of writing, only 2 out of 46 reviewers gave the bike less than 5 stars. There are other bikes out there with a higher number of reviews, but none of them satisfied reviewers when it comes to value like the WERHY e-bike.

Reviewers love this bike because it delivers on its promised features. One reviewer specifically calls out that the bike can, in fact, reach its advertised top speed of 22 MPH. Another reviewer mentioned that the bike actually lives up to its estimated 35-mile ride range — a big problem among e-bikes. The other top feature called out by reviewers is the compact form factor. The bike folds for storage and transportation, making it easy to take on the subway, shove into a car trunk, carry downstairs, and even stow on a boat.

