The Best Cheap Electric Bike You Can Buy From Amazon (According To Reviews)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Not so long ago, electric bikes were a novelty for dedicated cycling enthusiasts and folks with fat wallets. The average price for a decent electric bike could easily exceed a thousand dollars. These days, the e-bike scene looks completely different. There's hundreds and hundreds of options available for less than $500 online. But this poses a new problem — how do you choose a good one? No worries. We've read the reviews for you to find the best-bang-for-your-buck e-bike on Amazon.
According to reviews, the best cheap electric bike you can buy from Amazon is the WERHY Y6 500W 14" Mini E-Bike. At the time of writing, only 2 out of 46 reviewers gave the bike less than 5 stars. There are other bikes out there with a higher number of reviews, but none of them satisfied reviewers when it comes to value like the WERHY e-bike.
Reviewers love this bike because it delivers on its promised features. One reviewer specifically calls out that the bike can, in fact, reach its advertised top speed of 22 MPH. Another reviewer mentioned that the bike actually lives up to its estimated 35-mile ride range — a big problem among e-bikes. The other top feature called out by reviewers is the compact form factor. The bike folds for storage and transportation, making it easy to take on the subway, shove into a car trunk, carry downstairs, and even stow on a boat.
Cheap electric bike, premium features
However, happy buyers are quick to note that this minibike does not take the place of a full-featured e-bike. The top speed doesn't quite keep up with vehicle traffic. And the small size makes it a bad fit for long trips, uneven pavement, or taller riders. One reviewer even mentions that broken pavement can be a challenge due to the small 14-inch wheels. If you're looking for an electric bike built for rough terrain, the WEHRY Y6 is not going to meet your needs. But if you need a cheap option for daily use, this bike is a solid investment for your commute. Reviewers say that it's peppy, sturdy, and includes all the features you'd want from a basic e-bike and then some.
The WEHRY electric bikes wins out over competitors thanks to its included features and accessories. It comes with an adjustable phone holder, which many reviewers loved for its convenient placement. It also includes a rear seat, combination bike lock, adjustable headlight, taillight with integrated turn signal, dual disc brakes, pneumatic tires, bike pump, adjustable shock-absorbing seat, front shocks, and more. The impressive suite of features makes this e-bike a great value.
Beware of hidden delivery fees
It's important to note that many e-bikes from Amazon will include a hefty delivery fee, especially if you're not an Amazon Prime member. Even then, some deliveries will still include fees. Reviewers didn't mention it specifically, but the WEHRY bike's delivery fee is reasonable at $60. You can find other e-bikes with similar features on Amazon, but make sure you keep an eye on the delivery fee. For a total combined price of $339 before tax, the WEHRY e-bike is hard to beat.
For example, the CycFree 1000W Commuter Electric Bicycle is a great option. It shares many features with the WEHRY bike, but includes a stronger battery, longer range, better hill-climbing ability, and is more confident off-road. The price tag is just $439, which makes it seem like the obvious choice — until you include the delivery fee. The total price before tax is $599, which exceeds our definition of "cheap." Make sure you're aware of the total price before you hit the "Buy Now" button.
There's a lot to think about before you buy an electric bike from Amazon — or anywhere, for that matter. Before you pull the trigger on the WEHRY bike, make sure you've considered all the things you should know before buying an e-bike. Of course, if this cheap e-bike isn't quite right for you, check out 5 of the best budget e-bikes you can buy.