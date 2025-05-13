This Costco Switch 2 Pro Controller Deal May Save Members Nearly 20%

Nintendo is merely weeks away from putting its latest handheld console on the shelves. Owing to the long list of upgrades, the Switch 2 is going to potentially be harder on your wallets compared to its predecessor. But it seems some reprieve will come from the brand's latest standalone controller, but only for Costco members.

Multiple Costco shoppers have spotted a listing for the upcoming Switch 2 Pro controller with a nearly 20% lower asking price than the rest of the retailers and other e-commerce platforms. This is not an official price cut, but rather an exclusive discount for customers with a Costco membership.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will be $69.99 at Costco (releasing June 5) https://t.co/pxFXuFrhRp pic.twitter.com/5vwRxlHcUl — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 2, 2025

At Costco, the controller will be available to members for $69.99, though there are no details attached to its availability at the seller. It's worth pointing out here that the Switch 2 Pro controller was originally priced at $79.99, but owing to tariff-related uncertainties, Nintendo raised the asking price to $84.99 in the US market.

The Switch 2 Pro controller is currently listed on Nintendo's official online storefront, and a bunch of partner sellers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The availability could be a hit or miss, as the pre-orders sold out quickly. The price is set at $84.99 a pop with a June 5th release tied to it, in case you're wondering.