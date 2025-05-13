This Costco Switch 2 Pro Controller Deal May Save Members Nearly 20%
Nintendo is merely weeks away from putting its latest handheld console on the shelves. Owing to the long list of upgrades, the Switch 2 is going to potentially be harder on your wallets compared to its predecessor. But it seems some reprieve will come from the brand's latest standalone controller, but only for Costco members.
Multiple Costco shoppers have spotted a listing for the upcoming Switch 2 Pro controller with a nearly 20% lower asking price than the rest of the retailers and other e-commerce platforms. This is not an official price cut, but rather an exclusive discount for customers with a Costco membership.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller will be $69.99 at Costco (releasing June 5) https://t.co/pxFXuFrhRp pic.twitter.com/5vwRxlHcUl
— Wario64 (@Wario64) May 2, 2025
At Costco, the controller will be available to members for $69.99, though there are no details attached to its availability at the seller. It's worth pointing out here that the Switch 2 Pro controller was originally priced at $79.99, but owing to tariff-related uncertainties, Nintendo raised the asking price to $84.99 in the US market.
The Switch 2 Pro controller is currently listed on Nintendo's official online storefront, and a bunch of partner sellers such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. The availability could be a hit or miss, as the pre-orders sold out quickly. The price is set at $84.99 a pop with a June 5th release tied to it, in case you're wondering.
How to snag the controller discount?
The discount on Nintendo's next-gen controller is only available to active Costco members. The store offers two tiers of membership: the Executive membership costs $130 per year, while the Gold Standard plan will set you back by $65 per year.
You can sign up for any of these tiers on Costco's website. These are personal membership tiers, but if you are shopping in bulk as an enterprise, there are separate membership tiers for that in place.
As far as benefits go, the Gold Standard plan offers a membership card for two shoppers and the ability to shop online as well as in the chain's brick-and-mortar outlets. The Executive membership, on the other hand, piles on the benefits list with an annual 2% reward on all purchases and offers exclusive discounts on services availed from Costco.
The memberships also offer discounts worth up to 5% on gas refills at Costco stations, EV charging, and partner restaurants. Members with an Executive membership can even apply for an exclusive credit card issued by Citi in the US.
What makes the Switch 2 Pro controller special?
The latest controller from Nintendo is not exactly cheap, but it is comparable to similar devices. The official Xbox controller goes for just $65 in the US, while the PlayStation DualSense goes for $75. It's only when you jump into the realm of more advanced controllers that Nintendo's latest offering starts to feel like a bargain. Thankfully, it brings a set of meaningful upgrades over its predecessor.
The gaming giant didn't change much in terms of looks or the in-hand feel, but the innards have been upgraded. In a developer session, Nintendo executives revealed that the controller has been designed from scratch. In particular, the sticks are quieter and offer a smoother glide movement, and hence the new "smooth-gliding sticks" name for them.
The team also took some inspiration from the Nintendo GameCube controller to design the grip handles, which are now slightly thinner and offer a better surface grip. The addition of an audio jack is another thoughtful addition, alongside the GL and GR paddle buttons on the underside.
The controller's specs are rounded out by second-gen HD rumble architecture, motion controls, a dedicated capture button, and a new C button for directly accessing Nintendo's new community features. Nintendo has also sped up the charging for the Switch 2 Pro controller, which charges nearly twice as fast as its predecessor.