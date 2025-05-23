How To Type With Long Nails (On A Phone And Laptop)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Long nails and technology typically don't mix. You can't quickly pull out your AirPods from the charging case, push the buttons on an ATM, or precisely plug in a flash drive into your computer, all because your nails are in the way. Typing on your phone or laptop can also become unnecessarily inconvenient. When you use your nails to type, you could end up with a scratched screen/keyboard, a broken nail, and plenty of typos. So instead of bending your fingers like you normally would, you need to lay them flat. This way, you can protect your screen/keyboard, reduce pressure on your nails, and hit the right keys.

The thing about typing with flat fingers, though, is the discomfort it can cause your hands over time. You're likely not used to typing this way, so you could easily suffer from muscle fatigue from keeping your fingers in the same rigid position for hours on end. Plus, you'll be sacrificing your typing speed. After all, it isn't natural or easy to press the keys while your fingers are extended, so you'll be typing slower than usual.

So, does this mean you have to live with short nails forever? Well, thanks to smart game-changing innovations, you can actually keep your fancy long nails and still be able to type on your phone or keyboard comfortably.