What Is A Rabbet Joint In Woodworking? (And How Did It Get Its Name?)

If you've ever peeked inside a kitchen cabinet or admired a well-built drawer, there's a good chance you've seen a rabbet joint, whether you knew it or not. This classic woodworking joint has been around since at least medieval Europe, and today, it's earned a solid place in both traditional and modern cabinetry.

Advertisement

No, the term "rabbet" has nothing to do with the furry animal. It actually comes from the French word rabat, which refers to a recess or offset — a fitting name for a joint that's literally a groove cut into the edge or end of a board. In the UK, it's also known as a rebate joint. The names may differ, but the purpose remains the same: to create strong, clean corners where wood meets wood.

As for why woodworkers prefer a rabbet joint, it's stronger than just gluing two pieces together (like with a simple butt joint). It also looks a lot better, with less visible end grain and cleaner lines. So it's no wonder it's one of the first joints cabinetmakers learn.